Trump sees places of worship as essential and demands reopening this weekend

Donald Trump says the White House plans to issue a guide to reopen places of worship, which he considers "essential,quot; for the people of the United States.

He said Friday during a press conference that churches, synagogues and mosques should be reopened immediately, threatening to override governors who have ordered places of worship to be closed in the coming days.

"Some governors have considered liquor stores and abortion clinics to be essential, but have neglected churches and other houses of worship. It's not right, "Trump said." So I'm correcting this injustice and calling essential houses of worship. I ask the governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now. "

Trump continued: "Governors must do the right thing and allow these important and essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend," he said. "If they don't, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less."

Although Trump flexed his presidential power, he did not say exactly what legal authority he really has to compel governors to make such a move if they disagree.

As far as we know, governors retain the power to order facilities to be closed during public health emergencies in their own states.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to say how Trump could compel governors to take such action when pressured repeatedly by journalists shortly after Trump spoke on the matter, according to NBC News.

"The president would like churches to reopen and to do so according to guidelines," McEnany said, adding that Trump "will strongly encourage every governor to allow his churches to reopen."