Trailer Review: Gulabo Sitabo | filmfare.com



Rating: 4.5 / 5

From the first take of the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana set the perfect tone for what audiences can expect. An ingenious match between a landlord and a tenant, Gulabo Sitabo brings us to the life of a man who struggles to evict his tenant from his property. Bachchan plays the old landlord, while Ayushmann fits the frustrated but selfish tenant perfectly.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the trailer gives you just the right amount of insight into the story of two men, without revealing too much to the audience. Situational comedy, well-delivered lives and a compelling relationship between the two protagonists, Gulabo Sitabo promises much-needed comic relief in these stressful times.

The experience of a veteran like Amitabh Bachchan, complemented by Ayushmann's one-off act, the Gulabo Sitabo trailer is a must-see for everyone. It will leave you waiting for June 12, when the film opens worldwide.