This is what a socially estranged club dance party looks like

%MINIFYHTMLb5c296a32a2be39e574a77749b725b6c13% %MINIFYHTMLb5c296a32a2be39e574a77749b725b6c13% Image: Getty

The reality of what nightclubs will look like in our strange and socially distant world is still up in the air for where the clubs are located. still closed. How the hell do you keep a safe distance on the dance floor, sweaty bodies mix and still have fun? A German club seems to have it figured out, even if the results are a little awkward.

Resident Advisor shared images from a dance party in Münster, where German DJ Gerd Janson played for a small crowd of people in masks. It appears that many of them are dancing in small strategically placed circles, reminding me of the white spray painted circles in New York's Domino Park for help people distance properly.

%MINIFYHTMLb5c296a32a2be39e574a77749b725b6c14% %MINIFYHTMLb5c296a32a2be39e574a77749b725b6c14%

It seems that most of the people remained in their circles. NME Reports that Tickets for the event sold out in minutes. Although the venue where the set was held can normally hold 1,500 to 2,000 people, only 100 people can buy tickets, which cost 70 euros (about $ 76). The promoters explained that the tickets were very expensive because they would have to raise prices to meet normal sales for an event like this.

What you think? Could you keep your dance in a tiny circle if it actually meant dancing, anywhere, with people, listening to live music, oh god remember how it felt? Help!