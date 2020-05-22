This flashback of Priyanka Chopra and the late Sridevi is too good to miss

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a great admirer of the late Sridevi. Here is a photo of the two red carpet divas from an award show. The photo was taken just a year before the star's disappearance. The moment was captured when Priyanka and Sridevi met on the red carpet and together they stole the spotlight.

Previously during an interview with Time magazine, PeeCee shared details of his last meeting with the late actress. She had said, “My last memory of her is a red carpet moment last December. In the frenzy of light bulbs and buzzing cameras, he hugged me tightly and spoke with love and enthusiasm about his two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. His family was his life. It left me feeling warm and confused, and promising to see me again. ”



