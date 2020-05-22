These photos will remind you of the undeniable beauty of Boston

Boston is stunning and before Memorial Day weekend (the unofficial start of summer) we want to remind you of the undeniable beauty of the city. We have been asking readers to submit photos of Boston in the spring. The results have been magnificent. Scroll down to see six reader-submitted photos of our city.

%MINIFYHTMLd9f22ca9e0db785707c7a6540748168a13% %MINIFYHTMLd9f22ca9e0db785707c7a6540748168a13%

Downtown Boston at night. Submitted by Gregory Sabin. —Gregory Sabin

Buildings seen from Newbury Street and Berkeley Street. Submitted by Ketan Gajria. —Ketan Gajria

Back Bay on the Longfellow Bridge. Submitted by Trisha Pasricha. —Trisha Pasricha

Downtown Boston and the Charles River from Cambridge. Submitted by Mike Ste. Marie —Mike Ste. Marie

Boston clipped from the Charles River. Submitted by Stephanie Alliette. -Stephanie Alliette

Back Bay seen from Cambridge. Submitted by Zoran Vidanovic. —Zoran Vidanovic

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Register and receive news and updates about coronavirus

updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

%MINIFYHTMLd9f22ca9e0db785707c7a6540748168a34%