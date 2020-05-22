These photos will remind you of the undeniable beauty of Boston

%MINIFYHTMLd9f22ca9e0db785707c7a6540748168a12%
Boston is stunning and before Memorial Day weekend (the unofficial start of summer) we want to remind you of the undeniable beauty of the city. We have been asking readers to submit photos of Boston in the spring. The results have been magnificent. Scroll down to see six reader-submitted photos of our city.
%MINIFYHTMLd9f22ca9e0db785707c7a6540748168a13%
Get email alerts from Boston.com:
Register and receive news and updates about coronavirus
updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.
%MINIFYHTMLd9f22ca9e0db785707c7a6540748168a34%
%MINIFYHTMLd9f22ca9e0db785707c7a6540748168a14%
%MINIFYHTMLd9f22ca9e0db785707c7a6540748168a15%