These are the top 5 K-Pop news stories of the week

The event, called TikTok Stage live from Seoul, will take place on the app on May 25 at 6 p.m. KST (5 a.m. EST) and includes a star-studded lineup of K-Pop artists, including AKMU, Apink, CIX, Cravity, iKON, Kang Daniel, KARD, Monsta X, and Oh my girl.
But the fun doesn't end there! On May 27 at 8 p.m. KST (7 a.m. EST), TikTok will team up with popular hip-hop festival company HIPHOPPLAYA to celebrate TikTok stage with HIPHOPPLAYA, a live concert featuring some of South Korea's most prestigious hip-hop artists. The lineup includes: Epik High, iKON Bobby, Zico, Jay Park, Heize, Crush, Jessi, Dean, Giriboy, pH-1, Sik-K, Miso, Changmo, Superbee, All Ready, Kid Milli, E-Sens, Ash Island, Uneducated Kid, Tabber, Yuzion, and TWLV.
According to Soompi, everything comes from TikTok stage with HIPHOPPLAYA It will be donated to the Korean Community Chest to help those who have been affected by the coronavirus.