The US Census Bureau. USA Resumes Field Operations in Collin, Denton and Tarrant County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The US Census Bureau. In coordination with federal, state and local health officials, the U.S. will begin delivering the 2020 Census questionnaire packages to doorsteps of homes in Denton, Fort Worth and Richardson on Tuesday, May 26.

This is done in areas where most households do not receive mail at their physical address. The Census Bureau began delivering census materials by hand on March 15, but suspended all field work for this operation on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official personal protective equipment provided by the government for their safety and the safety of the public.

The Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of approximately 5.1 million households in the United States and in Denton County.

Individuals can respond online, by phone, or using the paper form in the package.

