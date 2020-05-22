The United States never paid its debt to Jane Roe

Image: FX

Pop culture has not been kind to Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in the center of Roe v. Wade. McCorvey's film and written representations alternated between painting her as a country fool or a calculating con artist, someone who is willing to pump both sides of the picket lines for financial gain. The new FX documentary on McCorvey's life, AKA Jane Roe, allows McCorvey to tell his own story. But the tricky question of what a country owing access to safe and legal abortion owes to the woman whose story made it possible remains unanswered in a documentary that refuses to take sides.

AKA Jane Roe It begins with a montage that describes the tug-of-war story about Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in Roe v. Wade. It is what a newscaster, featured in the documentary, describes as "the furious battle raging around everything her name has represented." But in contrast to all the screaming on either side of the picket lines, McCorvey, 69 when the documentary was filmed, takes deep, gasping breaths of oxygen from a nasal cannula. "This is my confession on the death bed," he tells the camera.

It is only in the last 20 minutes of the film that McCorvey finally reaches that confession on the deathbed: in the mid-1990s, religious leaders paid him around $ 500,000 to fake conversion, denounce his "lifestyle" lesbian "and declare that the legal abortion that she helped The guarantee was actually murder.

But the revelation is not so much a bomb as the confirmation of something that many have long assumed to be true: that McCorvey's strange pivot was the result of the need for money and not an ideological conviction. In 1996 Alexander Payne Citizen Ruth fictionalized McCorvey's convenient and public conversion with Laura Dern in the role of Ruth, a dazzling manipulative mercenary who benefits from the fact that the right will do anything to paint her as a pro-life girl, while militant lesbian feminists do not They do it no matter what happens to you while your pregnancy ends. In his criticism of the film, Roger Ebert praised the movie for having the "reckless courage to take both sides in the abortion debate."

The way left and right talk about Norma McCorvey has always been based on judgment and class.

Twenty-four years after the launch of Citizen Ruth, with abortion bans becoming a sad reality Across the United States, there is nothing brave or even funny about Payne's cynical and mean movie. Citizen Ruth, along with most of the other representations of Jane Roe in popular culture, mostly just show that the way people on the left and right, who have largely never been without money, desperate and pregnant, talk about Norma McCorvey has always been based on judgment and class. McCorvey was chosen by attorneys Sarah Waddington and Linda Coffee as plaintiffs in Roe Because she was poor, single, drug addicted, and told the doctors that she had been raped (she would later say it was a lie, invented to get an abortion), exactly the type of person who was easy to describe as vulnerable. The lawyers involved in the case, as well as news reports and film adaptations would hint that she was to blame for her own misfortune, while maintaining that she was not a person who should have children.

McCorvey seems to see herself this way, too. "Women make mistakes and make mistakes with men," she says, placing the burden of the unwanted pregnancy directly on the shoulders of people carrying the fetus. In the years after the landmark case, which legalized abortion in all 50 states and launched the Waddington and Coffee careers, McCorvey was returned to the shitty circumstances she came from, working as a house cleaner and stealing food while the glamorous stars Theaters were speaking at pro-choice rallies and Holly Hunter won an Emmy for playing her in a television movie. Then, in the early 1990s, McCorvey and Gloria Allred launched a public relations campaign to capitalize on their Jane Roe status, raising their voice in the pro-abortion movement and securing her a book contract for a memory called I am roe.

The idea that McCorvey should be somehow compensated for being Jane Roe is complicated and tense. Certainly, many benefited from his decision: American women who have earned the right to a safe and legal abortion, absolutely, but also film studios, celebrities, legal teams, and ultimately evangelical ministers who would use abortion to initiate their own careers as babies. loving and anti-choice crusaders.

It is clear that McCorvey was manipulated and exploited by both the left and the right. But the question remains: what did she deserve in return?

And while the documentary is an interesting and intimate look at Norma McCorvey's life, in interviews Sweeney says she chose to avoid considering how the abortion movement failed Norma McCorvey and how those failures influence the current erosion of abortion rights:

"The focus of the film is Norma," Sweeney told the Los Angeles Times. "With an issue like this there may be a temptation for different players to reduce" Jane Roe "to an emblem or a trophy, and behind that is a real person with a true story."

In a grandiose sense, Sweeney is wrong. Unfortunately, the focus has been too focused on Norma, from Hunter's portrayal of her as a working-class heroine, to Laura Dern's turn as a drug addicted scam artist, to the next treatment in the right-hand movie of her narrative. Conversion starring Jon Voight and Stacey Dash. It is impossible to disconnect McCorvey's story from the ebbing cultural tides surrounding abortion in the United States, a sense of triumph in the 1970s and 1980s to a state of confusion in 2020, when abortion is legal and not legal in some parts of the world. country. Ultimately Norma McCorvey was a fascinating but flawed person who undoubtedly used her involvement in Roe v. Wade play both sides for your own benefit. But he is also someone who has been exploited all his life, first by abusive family members and then throughout the country. McCorvey's failure to do the right thing is similar to his lack of protection. access to abortion; the documentary, however, is still too controversial to interrogate relationship.

"If a young woman wants to abort, that doesn't bother me," McCorvey said just before seeing Hillary Clinton lose the presidential election to Donald Trump, and for a moment, she seems to understand and regret her participation in the Emergence of Evangelical Law and the subsequent threat that this emergence poses to the election that she helped legalize. But like young women across the country in states that are increasingly working to overthrow Roe v. WadeMcCorvey never had her abortion. She found out about the decision in the newspaper before Sarah Waddington called her on the phone to say "We won."

"No Sarah," McCorvey recalls saying, "You won. I had a baby. Whether Jane Roe is a 'good person' or a scammer who spent her life throwing lines written by people seeking fame anywhere that offered money and care. She should have been able to abort. And with rabid politicians and clerics still seeking to advance their careers eroding that across the country, it's time to stop using McCorvey as a trickster figure to portray both sides as equally guilty of abysmal state of American reproductive choice. The United States owed McCorvey the right to make decisions about his own body, but instead, his story has unfolded as a side act to distract true scammers who seek to rob everyone of their reproductive freedom.

AKA Jane Roe premieres tonight on FX.