‘The Thrilling Adventure Hour’ returns with live streams – Up News Info

For a decade starting in 2005, writers / producers Ben Acker and Ben Blacker produced a show in Los Angeles Largo on the Coronet, then added a popular radio-style podcast of yesteryear.

The show featured a Who’s Who of young acting talents (known as the Workjuice Players), selected from television, film, stand-up, sketch, animation and theater. The guest stars included everyone from Joseph Gordon Levitt and Weird Al Yankovich to Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and more. The podcast received over two million downloads.

Now, the show has returned in a live version, bringing back the regular cast, who will be "on stage" through Zoom. TThree shows in April and May have raised more than $ 50,000 for food banks in Los Angeles, New York, and other cities in the United States.

The next show arrives on Saturday, May 23 at 5 PM PT / 8 ET, and features guests. Nathan fillionThe noob; Firefly), Mark Proksch (What we do in the shadows) and Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele)

All regular actors are "on stage" via Zoom at ThrillingAdventure.live, including Paget Brewster (Criminal minds), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack horseman), Busy Philipps (cougar city), Marc Evan Jackson (The good place), Joshua Malina (Scandal), Autumn Reeser (The disposition), Craig Cackowski (Drunk history), Janet Varney (Stan against evil), Hal Lublin (The Venture Bros), Annie Savage (Conan) and Mark Gagliardi (Blood and treasure) With the original score by Jonathan Dinerstein (Swindler), original songs by Jonathan Coulton (The good fight), Rhett Miller (Old 97s), and more, the new incarnation of the old-time podcast of new times has also featured guest stars like Clark Gregg (Protection agents), Bradley Whitford (Tale of the Maid), Jason Ritter (A million little things), Cedric Yarbrough (Reindeer 911), Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn (Better call Saul), and more.