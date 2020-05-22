The SpaceX rocket to be launched for the first time from the ground of the USA. USA In 9 years it will stand vertically on the launch pad

%MINIFYHTMLd75377fffe0a23a9dbbdda9c7a978f9313%

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – The SpaceX rocket that will carry two astronauts from the ground of the USA. USA In orbit for the first time in nearly a decade, it is now upright on a Florida launch pad.

The Falcon 9 rocket that is part of NASA's Demo-2 mission was lifted into position on launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday. The Dragon Crew capsule on top of the rocket will take astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station next week.

The couple is scheduled to take off at 3:33 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

This will be the first manned launch of a spacecraft from the US. USA Since the launch of the last shuttle in July 2011.

This will also be the first time that a private company has launched humans into space. The commercial crew program is intended to give NASA the ability to focus on missions in deep space.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.