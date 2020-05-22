The second season of ‘Tuca y Bertie & # 39; takes off in an adult bathroom – Up News Info

Adult Swim has resumed a second season of animated comedy Tuca and Bertie, the animated series that was canceled last year on Netflix. Season 2 will premiere next year.

The comedy starred Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong and revolved around the friendship between Tuca (Haddish), a cocky and carefree toucan, and Bertie (Wong), an eager and dreamy singing bird. The series also featured vocals by Steven Yuen and guest artists Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, and Tessa Thompson, among others.

It was well received by critics with a 100% new rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so Netflix's decision to cancel it in July 2019 was a head scratch. Haddish pointed out during the last TCA press tour that they were working to land somewhere.

The series was created by Lisa Hanawalt, who was an executive producer with Bojack horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish and Wong.

Netflix will retain the rights to season 1 of the series, with Adult Swim picking up for season 2.