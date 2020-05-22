The onset of coronavirus blocks just 1 week earlier could have saved 36,000 lives – BGR

The United States is approaching a grim COVID-19 milestone, approaching 100,000 deaths from coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic that has infected more than 1.5 million Americans.

Researchers at Columbia University have produced a model that shows what would have happened if the blockades across the country had started just 1 week earlier. Not surprisingly, thousands of coronavirus deaths here could have been prevented.

One of the most frustrating aspects of the response in the US. USA A COVID-19 crisis is the fracture it has had at the national level, so that some states took action before others, some embarked on stricter mitigation practices, the guidance sometimes seems contradictory from health agencies, and each state has been on its own closing hours. Now that we've come out on the other side of at least the first phase of the crisis, with the 50 states reopening to some degree, everyone is evaluating what comes next and also evaluating how we got here in the first place.

One thing we now know, according to a new analysis by researchers at Columbia University: some 36,000 deaths from coronavirus in the US. USA They could have been avoided if we had started the locks just a week earlier. You know, the same blockades that caused so much protest across the country and sparked protests in the name of freedom.

"We found significant reductions in basic reproductive numbers (of the coronavirus) in major metropolitan areas in association with social distancing and other control measures," the researchers write. "Counterfactual simulations indicate that if these same control measures had been implemented only a week or two earlier, a considerable number of cases and deaths could have been avoided." Specifically, they continue, nationally we could have prevented 61.6% of reported infections and 55% of reported deaths as of May 3 if the same control measures had been implemented just one week earlier.

However, along these lines, here is the bit of hindsight that should make you even madder, according to the researchers' model. If the cities and states of the USA USA They began blocking and imposing limits on social contact on March 1, about two weeks before the first Americans began to stay at home as a result of the coronavirus, most deaths from coronavirus in the US. USA 83%) could have been avoided entirely.

National leaders, of course, painted a picture too rosy at the time instead of taking action to contain the virus earlier. "That little moment in time, catching him in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths," said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia epidemiologist and leader of the research team. The New York Times.

Investigators show that when orders to stay home began to be implemented in the US. USA In March, around 28,000 people had already been infected with the coronavirus. However, because the United States still lacked the testing and contact tracing fronts, as of mid-March, only 99 confirmed cases were known in the United States.

President Trump implemented a travel ban to the US. USA From Europe that entered into force on March 13. That was one of the first moments when everyone in the US USA They realized the severity of the crisis and that people could no longer ignore it. At that point, however, trends were ready and coronavirus deaths in the US. USA They started increasing from there.

