The New York Auto Show is now completely canceled

They are disconnecting the New York Auto Show.

The show, which usually takes place in April and attracts more than 1 million attendees, was delayed until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers now say they won't be able to meet that deadline and are focused on reviving the auto show in the spring of 2021.

The Javits Center, which houses the auto show, is still being used as a field hospital.

There are currently no patients treated there, although the convention remains in "standby mode," in the event of a future emergency. New York City was particularly affected by the virus, with more than 196,000 confirmed cases and 16,000 deaths.

"Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked closely with the Governor's office and Javits officials to protect our assistants," reads Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Association of Automobile Dealers. , the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show. "We are extremely proud of the role the Javits Center has played during this difficult time, and we understand the need for it to be ready to serve."

Schienberg also said he anticipates "a huge pent-up demand for new vehicles in this region and across the country." Car dealers generally have large and small auto displays to generate enthusiasm for new models. This year's NYIAS was expected to present the debut of Volkswagen's ID 4 electric SUV, the production version of startup car EV Lucid Motors and Ford's new renovated Bronco, among others.

However, like many other car shows, the New York Auto Show lost some of its luster, as big names like Mercedes-Benz and Audi previously decided to skip this year's event, and BMW pulled out before the show. of 2019.

In fact, COVID-19 may end up driving more people away from public and shared transportation and toward personal vehicles. A recent Harris poll found that more than 50 percent of respondents say they don't feel safe using transportation other than their own car.