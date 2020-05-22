The new generation of hip-hop heirs

%MINIFYHTML13be3126099a5ab72a572a3394bdcd2511% %MINIFYHTML13be3126099a5ab72a572a3394bdcd2511% Screenshot: WE tv

Recently, I became obsessed with the WE TV franchise Growing Hip-Hop, whose cast is made up of former kid rappers like Bow Wow and also kids of rappers who were famous in the distant past. What initially drew me to the show were the names: Lil Wayne, T.I., Pepa, Treach, and my former high school crush Ja Rule, to name a few. But this show is not about them at all. It is a platform for their children, a generation of silver spoon hip-hop kids who are now in their twenties and thirties, free to live their own lives and appear on reality shows.

It's rare to see this on television: young black heirs who essentially hit the shoreline by virtue of money and the safety net provided by hip-hop's success. The closest approximation to Growing Hip-Hop what I can think of is Baldwin Hills, a reality show that aired on BET from 2007 to 2009 and followed the lives of well-off twentysomethings living in a predominantly upper-middle-class black area of ​​Los Angeles. Was billed as the “Negro Laguna Beach” set in "the black Beverly Hills". The elevator pitch for Growing Hip-Hop It is similar but focuses on the mess that surrounds the glamorous and awkward life of a hip-hop descendant who somehow tries to live up to the greatness of his parents who were born with far less. As the title suggests, these are young people who "grew up" in and around and with hip-hop, and they are well-off enough not to have 9-5 jobs.

Since the show premiered in 2016 with its flagship set in Los Angeles (season 5 currently airs on Thursday nights), WE TV has produced editions in New York and Atlanta, the latest of which featured Waka. Flocka Flame, who "grew up in hop fashion" because her mother is a well-known manager who worked with Nicki Minaj. The LA version is anchored by Bow Wow (he is not the son of any famous person, but he is an obvious and unpleasant centerpiece made for TV) and by the children of the rapper Run-DMC Rev Run, Angela, Vanessa and JoJo, who are already familiar with reality shows shows of his days dad show Run's house. Master P's son, Romeo Miller, appears along with Sandra's daughter "Pepa" Denton, Egypt. There is Briana Latrise, the daughter of Mary J. Blige's ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs; the son of the late rapper Eazy-E, Eric Wright, Jr .; and Lil Twist, a former raptorial and eccentric rapper who was part of Lil Wayne's Young Money empire and speaks in a similar squawk from Wayne, providing much of the show's comic relief.

In the past few months, I've included the Atlanta and New York editions of Growing Hip-Hop—In the first, Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter appeared for just one season with his friend and former OMG bandmate Girlz, T.I.'s daughter Zonnique Pullins. But it's the Los Angeles cast that most efficiently combines the value of entertainment, junk television, and the psychological turmoil of being the son of a famous person. This comes with an unfortunate dramatic edit trim that makes the show's production cheaper. There's enough real salacious stuff in the cast's life that there's no need to dramatize it too much, but WE TV all too often misses the memo. For that reason, Master P and Romeo, realizing they were on a show that strays too far on Least Common Denomination television, recently criticized producers for abandoning positivity in favor of messy stories and shadows, that is, transmitting a montage of members who ridicule Romeo for sending them text messages from Bible verses. This is a known repercussion of relying on reality TV stardom as a professional strategy. (Maestro P and Romeo have since abandoned the program).

The thing about famous people's children is that they remind us that children look like their parents (see Ja Rule's son in the video below). And they act like them too. The young man GUHH The cast is looking for careers in entertainment, as they should. They record music, sing and rap, and have great ideas but with little general success. Outside of the show's pre-existing stars (Bow Wow, Lil Twist), it's not about feeding legends in the making, but about witnessing their attempts at some version of stardom only to land on "reality TV star". They tend to meet mainly for controversial social interactions, they talk about how to achieve their dreams (this season Angela helps Bow Wow produce merchandising for his Scream tour). And they argue with their parents about their own life options. In the New York edition, Siaani Love, daughter of Charli Baltimore, a member of Murder Inc.'s unstoppable Ja Rule team over the years, is an aspiring DJ; and Fat Joe's rapper son Ryan Cartagena tries to start a rap career without his father's help, which he urgently needs.

Similarly, Boogie Dash, the son of Damon Dash (co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records who is constantly in legal jeopardy) comes into frequent discussions about his son's lack of ambition, meanwhile treating his son more like a business partner, but what do I know. He once said to Boogie during an argument, "Disrespect has to stop, stupid!" For his part, Boogie, who was the subject of drug intervention in previous seasons, has tried to open and manage a rehabilitation center without the help of his father. There are serious moments like that. Angela Simmons deals with the brutal death of her son's father and has talked about being a victim of domestic violence. The pressure on these young people is visible, even amidst a sea of ​​meaningless arguments.

In Los Angeles, Egypt, the daughter of Pepa and Naughty by Nature’s Treach, is an aspiring singer who complains to her mother about not paying for her studio sessions, though it's hard to say how serious Egypt is in this career. The real story, at least for television, is her ongoing battle with her cousin Tee Tee, who despises Egypt's fiancé Sam, a hitch who is openly to fame. (Sam dressed as the Joker to propose to Egypt while performing a really bad song on stage.Meanwhile, Romeo is as entrepreneurial as his father, Master P, who never lets us forget that he's a pointless swindler who once turned a regional movement, No Limit, into a phenomenon and independently earned millions. It is clear that Romeo has lived a life trying to impress his father.This appears on the show, especially when Master P unleashes a treasure trove of business on the merits of the venture. However, when he talks about the importance of generational wealth, it is a reminder that this freedom of opportunity has not been provided to hip-hop artists for so long, and that it was the golden age of the 90s that produced a wave of rappers who could eventually become millionaires. WE tv would prefer to naturally focus on drama.

I have often felt very silly watching this show, but I like the nostalgia of seeing artists I grew up listening to impart wisdom to stubborn children who didn't have to fight like them. Parents always explain to their children that they have it right. In Growing Hip-Hop: New YorkJa Rule and Fat Joe had "back in my day …" scenes with their offspring. In a recent episode of Growing Hip-Hop Damon Dash talks to Treach about the difficulty of raising privileged children. "We are famous for different things than our children," says Dash. "We are first generation millionaires … But there has been no one to teach us how to deal with second generation children." This is the virtue of the show and one that could be further explored. Otherwise, I'm happy to see the children of Ja Rule react to their reckless plan to recreate another Fyre Festival. Of course, it's supposed to be "iconic".