The MixtapE! Features Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The 1975, and more.

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for the whole world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of ear candy. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're being honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)
As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Well, music fanatics, this is not exactly the way we saw on our Memorial Day weekends as we headed towards 2020. However, here we are, continuing to practice social distancing as we discover what a weekend is like. festive week in the coronavirus era. The good news? There is a lot of really great new music to serve as a soundtrack, however if you plan to hang out during this long weekend. As always, we have heard (almost) all the new releases this week and have returned with our picks for the best of the best.
Your playlist for Memorial Day Weekend 2020 has arrived. You're welcome!
Lady Gaga With. Ariana Grande – "It rains on me,quot;
We are one week away from the long-awaited release of Chromatic, and Mother Monster has only increased our expectation with the release of this truly delicious duo. As she and Ariana exchange verses about leaning over the pain for a heavy disco beat, Gaga delivers on the promise that this new LP is a return to her days of pure pop. The command "Rain. On. Me,quot; before the rhythm drop sends us each time. This is a real moment.
The 1975 – "Playing on my mind,quot;
Over the course of 22 tracks on the new album Notes on a conditional form, Matty Healy and the boys take their sound to new experimental territories (industrial rock, pop, garage in the UK) as they build an exciting collection that is unified by Healy's impeccable lyricism and drummer George Daniel & # 39;s awesome production. On this featured track, they tackle American folk, playing Phoebe Bridgers for a vocal assist as Healy solves some of the questions he's got going around in that head of his. There is something almost meditative about it.
Carly Rae Jepsen – "Stay away,quot;
Bless the benevolent Jepsen who gifted fans a complementary B-side album this week for the excellent past year Dedicated that combines both length and quality. All 12 tracks are pop perfection, but if you're looking for a ticket this featured track is a great place to start. She is Jepsen at her best: sick with love, happy and charming.
Weekend With. Doja Cat – "In your eyes (remix)"
The timing of Abel releasing this remix couldn't be better, given Doja's recent rise to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with her own remix. And we have to say, the "Say So,quot; star, all breathable voices and rude bars, sounds right at home amid the late 80's synthesizers in this standout song from After hours.
Divulge – "ENERGY,quot;
To announce the imminent arrival of their third LP, the Lawrence brothers have released the title track, an undeniable dance floor filler that finds them fusing their penchant for global sounds (that percussion beat can be felt in their bones) with a little of its history. . If the voice sounds familiar, it's because it's Eric Thomas, the motivational speaker featured on Settle's intro track, his first album.
UMI – "Open,quot;
Rising R,amp;B star gives another taste of upcoming EP Introspection in this sneaky song and only a little devastating mid-tempo, as she owns her flaws when it comes to love. Get into it now because we have the feeling that you will hear its name much sooner.
Tove Lo – "sadder, colder,quot;
To mark the release of the expanded version of their sublime album 2019 Sunshine Kitty, our favorite Swede has shared this new cut Paw Prints Edition. The track, which finds her highlighting all forms, both negative and positive, left her helpless, finally it is empowering and absolutely slaps. As if there was any doubt.
Isabela Merced – "apocalypse,quot;
Since the launch of the bilingual bop "PAPI,quot; in 2019, we have been eagerly waiting to hear more from Merced. Well, with the release of their EP. The best half of me, this week, we finally got our wish. And it turns out it was worth the wait. In this sultry standout, the collection's opening song, she easily moves between English and Spanish on a sleek production that makes us dream of warm summer nights somewhere south of the border.
Foxes – "Love does not love you,quot;
Four years have passed since the British pop song Louisa Allen released his second sublime and sinfully asleep album All I need, and finally returned with the lead single from an upcoming third album. In the typically stunning pop production, she sings learning to love herself after she stops loving a jerk who didn't deserve it. If there is justice in the world, it will be enormous.
Yellow days – "Love is everywhere,quot;
We are new to the incredibly moving sounds of the English singer George Van Den Broek, but now that we've discovered this song on your next LP A day in yellow rhythmWe can't wait to hear more.
Bonus Tracks:
Avenue beat – "I really don't like your boyfriend,quot;: the second we hear the country-pop trio (which emphasizes the pop half of that equation much stronger) he says "please tell me why you chose to come out with this piece of Human garbage? We were absolutely hooked.
BRELAND – "WiFi,quot;: The "My Truck,quot; star proves he's not a one-trick pony in this prominent trap country hybrid on his self-titled debut EP.
Thunder Jackson – "Find Yourself,quot;: This heavy synth track is giving us tones of Francisco and the lights and it should put the Oklahoman newcomer on the map.
deadmau5 and The Neptunes – "Granada,quot;: This is a collaboration that we never saw coming, but, clearly, all bets are canceled in 2020. And maybe it's a good thing because this shines positively thanks to Pharrell's soft voice and summer vibes.
Park Hye Jin – "Like this,quot;: Korean artist taught on YouTube plunges headlong into house music in this title track from her upcoming sophomore EP How I can.
JC Stewart – "I need you to hate me,quot;: after going viral with his quarantine in the friends theme song, the pop-up-and-eat offers an original track that deserves your attention.
KYLE – "What It Is,quot;: rapper / singer "iSpy,quot; accepts a failed relationship in this new star song.
TRAIL – "HARD TIMES,quot;: In its first release after being independent, TRACE offers what seems like a main song for this moment.
Ellie Goulding – "Power,quot;: In her official lead single, the British singer gives us another tantalizing flavor from her upcoming fourth album.
NCT 127 – "Punch,quot;: K-pop princes make a big impact on this shocking new song featured on NCT # 127 Neo Zone: the final round, the new package for their second studio album.
Happy listening!
