The man who recorded the murder of Ahmaud Arbery was arrested and charged with criminal murder

Roommates, social media was incredulous when the video of Ahmaud Arbery's brutal murder was released! Now, the man behind the camera is the third person arrested for the Ahmaud murder.

According to TMZ, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that Bryan was arrested and charged with serious murder and a criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Previously, Bryan appeared with his lawyer, pleading with the GBI to "clean up his good name."

In front of various media outlets, Bryan's lawyer read a statement on his behalf, saying that he was simply a witness to the terrible crime that took Ahmaud's life. He even said that his life is being ruined and that he feared for his life. He also said that his family members have been receiving death threats.

The GBI said Bryan and his video were under investigation, and was initially named in the police report for allegedly trying to block Ahmaud while jogging. Bryan denied any involvement in the interaction between Ahmaud and the McMichael.

Ahmaud's parents' legal team says the family is relieved that Bryan has been detained.

“We ask for his arrest from the beginning of this process. Their involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many across the country, and after their thorough investigation, it was also clear to the GBI, ”the team says.