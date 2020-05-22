The man who recorded the murder of Ahmaud Arbery allegedly tried to "confine and arrest him,quot; with his vehicle.

Ahmaud Arbery's heartbreaking death while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia has resulted in multiple arrests, with the latest being the man who recorded Arbery's murder, William Bryan Jr. New details have emerged that reveal Bryan attempted to use his vehicle as a way to keep Arbery on the scene just before his death.

@ CBS46 reports that William "Roddie,quot; Bryan Jr. was not only arrested for recording the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but investigators also confirmed that he was detained because he used his vehicle in an attempt to "confine and detain,quot; Arbery minutes before that he was fatally shot by Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael on February 23.rd.

The director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Vic Reynolds, stated at a recent press conference that "if we believed that he was (only) a witness, we would not have arrested him." Bryan was officially arrested earlier this week on murder charges, making him the third arrest in the case. Reynolds also confirmed that Bryan's arrest warrant confirms his involvement in the Arbery murder.

Bryan's official arrest warrant for May 21S tread:

"The defendant (Bryan) attempted to confine and detain Ahmaud Arbery without legal authority, attempting to confine … Arbery and using his vehicle multiple times between 1 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. with the intention of confining and detaining Arbery."

Meanwhile, Bryan's attorney Kevin Gough said his client did not commit any crime, was not a vigilante, and would be the state's "star witness,quot;. Gough also stated that Bryan had no prior contact or plan with Gregory or Travis prior to the shooting.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!