"The greatest good for the greatest number of people,quot;: Fair state sellers understand cancellation decision – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Across the state, people are looking forward to the end of summer for the Minnesota Great Gathering. But this August, the state fairgrounds will be deserted.

%MINIFYHTMLebcc6e7d0f80751847b6bedca59f1b4e13% %MINIFYHTMLebcc6e7d0f80751847b6bedca59f1b4e13%

The silent and deserted streets predict the next 12 days of August, when the "Great Meeting of Minnesota,quot; was scheduled.

%MINIFYHTMLebcc6e7d0f80751847b6bedca59f1b4e14% %MINIFYHTMLebcc6e7d0f80751847b6bedca59f1b4e14%

Stephanie Olson, a vendor at the fair, said, "Along with my 60 to 75 employees, she also helped them pay their bills, which is financially shocking."

Operating the Blue Dine-In Theater for the past 14 years had been his family's only source of income. It will be a major financial blow, but Olson says they will survive.

Should we have expected more? No one will ever know, but one thing is certain, it is the greatest good for the greatest number of people, "Olson says of the decision.

State Fair Executive Director Jerry Hammer said the board's decision was an all-or-nothing statement.

"If we try to improvise something together, it wouldn't be something that someone would recognize and they sure wouldn't like," Hammer said.

For the past 47 years, Dan Wozniak's family has diced potatoes and diced potato chips.

"Jerry and Jim and they all made the right decision, they had to do this," Wozniak said.

However, it is painful. Its two positions employ more than 160 seasonal workers. Many of his 10 managers have been with him for 20 to 30 years.

Apart from the financial blow, it is the social one. Not having a state fair to share with Minnesotans in late summer will be a blow to the psyche.

"There are hundreds of people you really only see there, but we are not going to be able to do that," explains Wozniak.

And that will affect everyone from fair visitors to farmers. Wozniak notes that his Sherburne County potato producer suddenly receives an order for a quarter of a million pounds of fresh potatoes.