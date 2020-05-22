The futuristic Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande are released in the music video for & # 39; Rain On Me & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML11621a58168bad1c8deb27f5141aae7313% %MINIFYHTML11621a58168bad1c8deb27f5141aae7313%

The launch of the visual image directed by Robert Rodríguez drives the second single from the long-awaited & # 39; Chromatica & # 39; from GaGa to number one on iTunes in 26 countries.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande They have supported their bop collaboration "Rain On Me" with a new music video. Hours after releasing the second single from GaGa's upcoming album "Chromatica," the powerful duo released a futuristic visual that sees them let loose and dance in the rain.

The three-minute promotion was led by "Sin City: a lady to kill for"filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, and opens with GaGa lying on wet ground. Dressed in a pink PVC outfit, she has a knife stabbing her thighs. Shortly after breaking into an intense dance choreography, Grande made an appearance wearing her signature ponytail dress and purple latex.

Midway through the song, the two pop icons teamed up to dance to their fullest in a post-apocalyptic arena along with a colorful dance troupe in the background. At some point in the video, the couple changed their hairstyles with GaGa sporting a high ponytail and Grande letting go of her hair. The video ended with a photo of the two sharing a hug.

When he returned to the video drop, GaGa turned to Twitter to express his appreciation for Grande. "Thank you for reminding me that I am strong, I am super emotional and I love you very much, I appreciate you @ArianaGrande and the little monsters without you, I don't know how I would survive," she wrote. "I prefer to be dry, but at least I'm alive."

Lady GaGa sends words of praise to Ariana Grande

In response, Grande tweeted her own compliments about her collaborator. "Once … I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did … who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did, and who had a bigger heart than all her body, "she said. "She immediately felt like a sister to me."

The hit maker "Thank you, next" continued in a separate tweet, "then he took my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of color, and together, we were able to express how beautiful and healing it feels to cry! I hope that This makes you all feel as animated as it is for both of you. " She added: "I love you @ladygaga, you are an awesome superwoman!"

Ariana Grande responded to Lady GaGa's thank you post with her own compliments.

"Rain On Me" came from GaGa's sixth studio album to be released on May 29. Speaking to Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1 about the song, hitmaker "Born This Way" explained, "This is an analogue of tears being the rain. And you know what it's also a metaphor for, is the amount of drink what I was doing to go to sleep. "

The 34-year-old Grammy winner explained, "I prefer to be dry. I prefer not to drink, but I'm not dead yet. I'm still alive. Rain on me. Okay, I'm going to keep drinking. This song has many layers."