The ABC game shows the best grades on Thursdays; 'Labor Of Love' begins the race – Up News Info

The trio of ABC games from Who wants to be a millionaire and the season premieres of Holey Moley and Tell the truth led Thursday's primetime, which included NBC's red nose day lineup and premiere of Fox reality match series series Labour of love.

Millionaire, which scored 0.8 in the 18-49 adult demographic and dropped a tenth from last week, tied for the season 2 premiere of Holey Moley (0.8, 4.44M) and the NBC special Celebrity escape room (0.8, 3.80M) for the highest honors of the night on the show. Tell the truth (0.7, 3.77M) followed as he returned for his fifth cycle. ABC won the night overall by both metrics.

The two hours of NBC red nose day The profit (0.4, 1.94M) was even with last year's two-hour broadcast, but it attracted viewers.

At Fox came the premiere of the soft series of Labour of love (0.2, 910,000), the eight-part series presented by Kristen Davis in which 15 men will compete to win the heart of Kristy Katzmann, who is looking to start a family as soon as possible. His entry was Celebrity watch party (0.3, 1.41M), stable with last week in the demo but with low audience.

The CW season 3 arc also premiered last night Burden of proof (0.1, 620K). It was followed by a new In the dark (0.1, 540K).

CBS repeats scattered amid new episodes of final series Man with a plan (0.6, 5.35M), and Broke (0.5, 4.32M), both a tenth of a week ago.