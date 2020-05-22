Texas luggage store owner says sales fell 90% in April – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Specialized luggage companies have seen a sharp decline in sales as travel stopped during the pandemic. A local Texas business owner saw this firsthand.

The effects are being felt across the board, from the world's largest travel luggage company, Samsonite International, to Away, a millennial popular brand of direct-to-consumer luggage.

The drop in travel, plus a sharp pullback in consumer spending on discretionary items, caused luggage sales to drop 80% in April, according to an NPD report released this week.

"It is as if someone turned off the light switch," said Richard Krulik, CEO of luxury luggage brand Briggs & Riley, whose sales have dropped more than 50% since mid-March.

Beth Goldstein, accessories and footwear industry analyst at market research firm NPD Group, said luggage sales were a bright spot before the pandemic.

Goldstein said the industry turmoil began earlier this year when China, a major manufacturer of luggage products, closed factories for an extended period after New Year due to the coronavirus outbreak there.

Back then, luggage companies were already grappling with delays in production and the supply chain when the coronavirus turned into a global pandemic. "It was then that the baggage claim was completely closed," Goldstein said.

With the luggage market already saturated with many brands, he said that a prolonged drop in demand could mean that some of the smaller brands "will not outgrow this."

Retailers are also suffering from falling demand. The luggage store in Lubbock, Texas offers a large selection of well-known brands, including Samsonite, Tumi, and Briggs & Riley.

"We are the only luggage store in town," said Tiffany Williams, whose family has owned the store since 1951.

Williams temporarily closed its store on March 23. Although he now offers a sidewalk pickup, he said April sales fell 90% "compared to what we normally do in the month when people shop for luggage for spring break or summer travel."

She is concerned about her unsold inventory. "We are sitting on a lot of things," he said. Williams recently launched a website for her store to see if she could get some sales traction that way.

Once travel restrictions begin to ease, Williams doubts that translates to a huge increase in air travel. "People might feel more comfortable taking road trips, but you really don't think about buying new luggage when you travel by car," she said. "I honestly don't know when we'll be selling luggage again."

Samsonite, whose portfolio includes its namesake products in addition to brands like Tumi and Hartmann, said its net global sales fell 80% in April compared to the same period the year before.

That dramatic drop in sales has forced Samsonite to fire or suspend employees and close stores.

Away, which was recently valued at $ 1.4 billion in its latest round of financing, is also struggling.

In a Medium post last month, company founders Steph Korey and Jen Rubio revealed a more dire situation, saying that sales of Away products had fallen more than 90% in recent weeks.

"It is not only difficult to do business during a global pandemic: for us, it is almost impossible to continue our mission to transform travel when travel has stopped," they wrote.

Far has fired almost half of his team and has fired another 10%. "This was a devastating decision and we consider it only as a last resort," they wrote.

The problems do not end there. Goldstein said the luggage companies will now be stuck with excess inventory. "We could see more discounts in the category and some inventories may start to appear on off-price retail channels," he said. That could hurt long-term earnings.

