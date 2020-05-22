Tekashi 6ix9ine jokes that if the rich boy loses followers, he will shave his head

Fellow rapper Rich The Kid promised he would release a new song if his Instagram followers grew to 8 million. Ironically, the rapper really lost fans, and this is where Tekashi 6ix9ine stepped in.

Rich The Kid, reported Hot New Hip Hop, wanted to reach 8 million followers on Instagram. However, the recording artist's plan actually failed and he lost them as a result.

At the start of the day, the artist, who had a fight with Tekashi 6ix9ine for the past few weeks, had just 7.7 million followers. But DJ Akademiks later noted the same day that he was sitting with just 7.6 million.

It is not entirely clear if his publication led to the loss of followers, but one thing is clear, and that is that Tekashi 6ix9ine, his main rival at the moment, wants Rich The Kid to lose even more of them.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Tekashi 6ix9ine said that if Rich The Kid drops 6 million users on his Instagram, he will shave off all of his hair. At the moment, it's unclear whether Tekashi 6ix9ine is being serious or not, however some online think he is committed enough to the dispute to do so.

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Rich The Kid have been at odds for weeks. It all started when 6ix9ine, or sometimes named Daniel Hernández, 23, was released from prison after obtaining permission from a judge. Hernández was allowed due to the coronavirus and his alleged asthmatic condition.

After his departure from the big house, he started making waves on social media, mainly in response to all the rappers who call him "snitch,quot; and "rat." He even had a fight with Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg for a short time.

Ad

Rich The Kid was later seen with Sara Molina, Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby mom. That only amplified the dispute between the two sides. As for the snitch accusations, Tekashi addressed detainees during one of his Instagram Live sessions.



Post views:

0 0