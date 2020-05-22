Tegan and Sara would rather be called & # 39; Sell-Out & # 39; that Do & # 39; Free & # 39; on social media

WENN

Sara Quin says that she and her sister and bandmate Tegan refuse to follow the trend of live streaming and do free concerts just to make money for social media.

Tegan and Sara rocker Sara Quin He will not join the new trend of live concerts as he does not want to work for social media platforms for free.

The Canadian musician and his sister and bandmate Tegan have kept in touch with fans during the Covid-19 pandemic by relaying ideas about their lives as a weekly program. "Where does good grow?"on Instagram Live.

However, Sara says fans can't wait for any live gigs as she opposes making money for social media sites by acting on their platforms.

"My doubt is that it is a form of work that we do for free that generates money for Instagram, Facebook and Twitch," the musician told The Guardian newspaper. "I know it's not good to be sold and say you need money and you want your fans to pay for things, but I think as artists we should feel comfortable being transparent about it."

The hit maker "Closer" went on to say that while she is fine with others who use the Internet to act, it is not for her.

"I'm inspired by people who do live broadcasts and create content, but I don't feel inspired to do it, because I hate playing concerts for people who hold their cell phones, and I don't want to play a concert on my cell phone," explains the man from 39 years.

Sara also complains that global concert restrictions due to the pandemic have "f ** ked *" the band's "ecosystem" by leaving their team out of work, and complained about the fees the artists receive from transmission services.

"Instead of asking consumers to solve the problem, the industry needs to take into account how we value music, and that should span the entire platform," he adds.