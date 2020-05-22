Summer travel season expected to be "very strange,quot; at DFW airports, Love Field – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – About 50,000 passengers passed through DFW International Airport on Friday in what is typically the start of the summer travel season. That's 150,000 fewer passengers than a year ago.

The pandemic's impact on commercial air travel has been drastic, and North Texas airport officials say it will likely last.

"I've never really seen a situation like this," said DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue. "This is exponentially worse than after 9/11. I think an optimistic outlook would be sometime in 2022 or 2023 that we go back to where we were before all of this. ”

Air travel decreased in both DFW and Love Field between 75% and 80%, but that is the progress of a few weeks ago when passenger traffic decreased 90%.

Love Field CEO Mark Duebner said: “It made about 16 million passengers a year ago. The terminal was busy the entire time. Seeing it empty is quite shocking. "

As part of the federal CARES Act, Love Field received $ 53.8 million in federal aid. DFW airport received $ 299.2 million.

The tax dollars received by these airports will cover operating costs until the end of the year.

It also allows airports to keep costs down for airlines, and airport authorities have said in many cases to cut concession rental payments.

At Love Field, only 20% of the concessions are currently open. At DFW, about 25% are open.

"We have eliminated their rent payments while they are closed," Donohue said. "We don't defer that. We are moving away from $ 40 million in rent payments, but it is important that we take care of our partners.

Airport officials expect leisure travel to be the first to return, followed by business, while international travel will be the last.

However, the first step is to make sure that passengers feel safe to fly again.

"If someone is nervous about traveling, they shouldn't be traveling," said Donohue, "but people who have a need to travel will take care of them."