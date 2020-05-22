Stolen truck crashes into car in front, drives on sidewalk in South LA Pursuit – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A car thief suspect led police to a high-speed chase on Friday in which he crashed into a car and drove onto the sidewalk.

The chase started just after 10:30 a.m. in South Los Angeles, police said.

At one point, the driver drove down a sidewalk and collided head-on into another vehicle. The driver of the car seemed fine after walking away from the scene.

A passenger was also believed to be in the truck.

The truck then lost a rear tire, but continued to try to evade the police.

Police arrested the suspects just before 11:50 a.m.

The suspects crashed into a second driver who had stopped for tacos at Florence and McKinley, and eventually officers with pointed weapons told him to continue driving.

He told Jasmine Viel of CBSLA that he saw the suspects with "crazy,quot; face covers inside, but they never told him anything.