Stocks fall into China Crackdown concerns: live updates

Hertz, the car rental giant, could seek bankruptcy court protection if it fails to reach a settlement with its creditors on Friday.
The company, which has seen sales collapse in recent weeks as people stay home, lost around $ 400 million in lease payments to its fleet at the end of last month. He was able to persuade lenders to give it until the end of Friday to come up with a payment plan that they could accept.
Hertz had accumulated $ 17 billion in debt, but started the year solidly: Revenue rose 6 percent in January and February. But the pandemic treated what it described as "a sudden, sudden and dramatic hit." Rentals were depleted in March, and then a sharp drop in used car prices gave the company another shock, lowering the value of its fleet.
Its competitors were better positioned. Avis Budget Group, which has borrowed less, said last month it had access to enough cash to survive the year. Avis, which also raised approximately $ 500 million in a bond sale this month, acted more quickly to cut costs in response to the pandemic, analysts said. Company, a private company, is more diversified and does not depend as much on airports as Avis or Hertz.
Chinese officials declined to set an economic growth target for this year and outlined plans to increase public spending, as they continue to look for ways to recover from the economic cost of the coronavirus.
In its Annual report to Chinese lawmakers on Friday, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said the country's leaders had refused to set a goal for the first time in years "because our country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development due to the great uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic and trade environment. "
China's economy contracted in the first three months of the year compared to the previous year, the first decline in the modern era, after efforts to combat the outbreak froze vast parts of its industrial machine.
China's growth target represents an indicator of how the country's leaders view the going economy, and its official figures, which most economists consider too soft and steady to be precise, generally meet or exceed the target. Last year, it set a target of 6 percent to 6.5 percent.
Mr. Li's report said China would increase government spending by $ 140 billion to fuel growth, in addition to issuing a similar amount in bonds for coronavirus recovery efforts. While significant, spending accounts for about 2 percent of China's annual economic output, a smaller proportion compared to what other countries have done. The country's leaders are wary of launching the kind of debt-driven stimulus programs that helped the Chinese economy recover quickly from the global financial crisis a decade ago, but burdened it with debt.
Amazon It remains by far the largest online retailer in the country. But the coronavirus put the tech giant on its heels, struggling to keep up with a surge in demand while keeping its warehouses safe. While stumbling, some of its main rivals launched, attracting more online shoppers.
The changes position Amazon to recover its customers who had fled to another location when the outbreak occurred. And the measures indicate that Amazon's leaders feel confident that the business, and in particular its shipping network, is no longer in crisis mode in response to the pandemic.
"They removed their own competitive advantage that they had built over 20 years," said John Ghiorso, who runs Orca Pacific, an agency that helps brands manage their business on Amazon. "Now they are getting it back pretty quickly."
The Alibaba Group generated $ 16 billion in sales in the first quarter, 22 percent more than the previous year, the company said on Friday. That was a slower pace of growth than the e-commerce giant typically reports, but it was better than Wall Street had feared a few months ago, when the company warned that sales in certain areas, such as its retail business in China. , could be reduced. (In fact, revenue in that segment increased 21 percent.)
In a conference call Friday with analysts, Alibaba executives attributed the better-than-expected results to the "effective,quot; handling of the outbreak by the Chinese government, which allowed the country to start. business reopening in late February and early March.
During the national shutdown, grocery sales were particularly strong, the company said. On the other hand, with people working from home and wearing face masks, sales of clothing and makeup were not as good.
Alibaba's earnings for the quarter were down 88 percent from a year earlier, which the company attributed to losses on its investments in publicly traded stocks.
Commercial insurers face large pandemic losses.
The pandemic is producing huge losses for business insurers worldwide: "It will be $ 100 billion or more," said Evan Greenberg, executive director of insurer Chubb.
Speaking to The New York Times editors and reporters on Thursday, Greenberg said the pandemic had disrupted business, but it did not mean that all businesses with a policy had a valid claim.
Far from there. Business interruption insurance "is a consequence of a traditional fire insurance policy," he said. Policyholders have to demonstrate that they "have direct physical harm," and shelter-in-place orders by mayors or governors do not qualify. (Some trial lawyers and legislators don't see it that way.)
Mr. Greenberg said he was sympathetic to struggling business owners, but the general exclusion of pandemic losses from commercial insurance coverage is not accidental. "If I had insurance to cover the pandemic, I would be insuring the entire economy of the United States," he said. "It is impossible. With a finite balance, you would take infinite risk."
It was an uncomfortable day for global stock markets, as China's promises to combat coronavirus damage did not reach those of other countries, and Beijing's efforts to tighten their grip on Hong Kong worried investors.
At the annual National People's Congress, China's leaders unveiled a plan to spend another $ 140 billion to combat the economic effects of the pandemic, less than what other countries have spent to combat the related global economic crisis. with the outbreak.
China's plan to place Hong Kong firmly under Beijing's control and crack down on new anti-government protests sparked a sharp decline in the city's stock market, which fell more than 5 percent.
The move could further escalate tensions between the United States and China, as President Trump and Republican lawmakers seek to focus blame for the coronavirus outbreak on China's leadership as part of his reelection strategy. On Thursday, when China's plans for Hong Kong were announced, several US senators proposed sanctions on Chinese officials.
After recovering from an early crash, the S,amp;P 500 was flat on Friday afternoon.
Other markets also stabilized. West Texas intermediate crude, for example, was down just 2 percent after falling as much as 6 percent. The drop in oil futures came after they rose 26 percent on six consecutive days.
It has been a turbulent week for the markets, with stocks alternating between profit and loss as investors evaluated new economic developments and the prospect of business reopening.
Still, thanks mainly to a big rally on Monday, the S,amp;P 500 will end the week with a profit.
Logistics, the science of doing Thing A and delivering it to Point B, had become a national art form, the corporate response to jazz, comedy, and end zone dancing. The United States was like an operating system that was updated so regularly that its design and its infinite improvements were taken for granted.
Now, the heart of the great American logistics machine is beating slowly and erratically, and in some places it has undergone complete cardiac arrest, writes David Segal.
Meat rationing. Fighting for the masks. Running out of crucial medications. The early scarcity of the pandemic (swabs, toilet paper, fans) was an omen, not an aberration. We still do not have enough good evidence. Our long-exploded national pantry lacks the essentials. Come to think of it, it's also missing some nonessentials. Just try to buy a bicycle.
The country is failing a curriculum that it basically wrote. Which is puzzling. American logistics supremacy has been a cover letter for decades, even among people unfamiliar with the L word.
Facebook will allow many of its employees to work from home permanently, announced Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive officer, during a staff meeting that was streamed live on his Facebook page.
The social media giant sent its employees home in March when the coronavirus began to spread in the United States. Mr. Zuckerberg said the temporary changes caused by the virus prompted the company to reevaluate its requirement that employees work in a shared office. In a decade, he said, up to half of the company's more than 45,000 employees would work from home.
Facebook will start by allowing new hires who are senior engineers to work remotely, and then allow current employees to apply for permission to work from home if they have positive performance reviews.
Mr. Zuckerberg's announcement remained similar decisions on Twitter and payments company Square, both led by Jack Dorsey. Mr. Dorsey said last week that employees of his companies would be allowed to work from home indefinitely. At Google, employees have been told they can work from home until the end of the year.
Retailers were among the first to feel the financial pain of the pandemic. During a Special call for DealBook readers, Sapna Maheshwari, which covers The New York Times' retail industry, said the stores planned to reopen in late July and hoping that the trickle in revenue would keep them afloat until the season. vacation.
And what to do with all those empty department stores? For large buildings that will not be reopened, owners must be imaginative. "In the past, there have been experimental companies that make children's play centers in them, but that's not the best idea right now in a world of social estrangement," said Maheshwari. "Maybe they become distribution centers, or in some cases we have even seen them become homes."
Catch up – this is what's happening.
General Engines He said Friday that he was delaying plans to add second shifts next week at three pickup truck plants, in Flint, Michigan, Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Silao, Mexico, because production in Mexico was resuming at a faster rate. slower than in the United States. The company restarted its plants in the United States on Monday, and is still planning to add a second shift at a sports utility vehicle plant near Lansing, Michigan, next week as scheduled. It restarted the engine and transmission plants in Mexico on Thursday night, and the vehicle assembly plants in Mexico on Friday.
Lululemon, the athleisure company known for its $ 100 yoga pants, He said he hoped to have 70 percent of its stores reopened in the coming weeks with new safeguards in place. He plans to add cashless payments "where allowed,quot; and ask staff to "declare a daily health statement before each shift." The company, which had 491 stores worldwide as of February 2, said it had reopened 150 locations and will reopen 200 more over the next two weeks. The company declined to share details about what constituted the health statement or about specific openings in the United States.
The reports were contributed by Neal E. Boudette, Karen Weise, Niraj Chokshi, Raymond Zhong, David Segal, Mary Williams Walsh, Paul Mozur, Jason Karaian, Mohammed Hadi, Kate Conger, Sapna Maheshwari, Carlos Tejada, Daniel Victor, and Kevin Granville.