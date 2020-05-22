Steve Carell shares memories of Fred Willard with Stephen Colbert: "The funniest person I've ever worked with,quot;

Home Local News Steve Carell shares memories of Fred Willard with Stephen Colbert: "The funniest...

Old friends Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert got together to chat on the Colbert show this week, discussing the new Netflix show "Space Force,quot; by the Acton native and the recent passing of his co-star Fred Willard.

Carell who tweeted that Willard He was "the funniest person I've ever worked with,quot; when he learned of his death, saying that the late actor "quietly influenced,quot; a whole generation of comedy actors.

"He never indicated at all that anything he was doing was remotely fun," Carell said. "And I think that's what made it 10 times more fun. He had such a deep character that you almost started thinking, 'Well, he's just this person.' He has no idea how funny he is being." But he did,quot;.

Carell, who also worked with Willard on "Anchorman," praised Willard's performance on "Space Force," the series Carell co-created with The Office showrunner Greg Gregls that hits Netflix on May 29.

"It's probably the funniest thing in‘ Space Force, "said Carell. "He would improvise a lot of things, obviously. And after one take, the crew left all his gear and gave him a big ovation. He was a joy and a really sweet person."

