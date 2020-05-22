Southwest will continue to limit the number of seats sold on passenger flights through July – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines has been practicing social distancing since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread worldwide, and the company recently announced that they will continue to do so in the summer.

CEO Gary Kelly said the Dallas-based airline will limit passenger bookings on its flights until at least July. Company leaders say the goal is to allow customers more personal space and practice social distancing. But passengers traveling together will still be able to sit together.

The problem of crowded planes during the COVID-19 pandemic has been trending lately, but during a virtual shareholder meeting, Kelley said, "You won't see full flights in the southwest … and if we have more demand for that flight, we will do it,quot;. add additional flights to meet demand. "

Southwest said it recorded positive bookings so far for May and that passenger bookings exceeded travel cancellations.

Even with the increase in traffic, the company said they expect June capacity to be about half of what it was a year ago.