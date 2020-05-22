South Los Angeles commercial building catches fire – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The roof of a commercial building partially collapsed when two units burned in South Los Angeles early Friday.

The fire broke out at 8810 Figueroa Street, near 88, just before 1:30 a.m. Firefighters who were first on the scene found intense fire through the roof of the building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters took control of the flames in about 20 minutes. Flames were seen shooting through the roof, which partially collapsed.

At least two units burned, but no injuries were reported.

Inspectors from the Department of Construction and Safety have been called to the scene to verify the structure of the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.