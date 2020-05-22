So Ryan Murphy wants to rejoice with Ben Platt

Glee 2.0? Ryan Murphy He has some ideas on remaking his Emmy-winning Fox series.

On Instagram, Murphy, who co-created the Fox music series with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, reflected what the hell Joy Pilot would be seen today with some of the best talents on stage and screen that are now in his orbit. Joy protagonist Ben platt and Beanie Feldstein? It's in Murphy's mind.

"Imagine it is 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew read Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (I think Ben and Beanie were in high school … and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?), "Murphy wrote on Instagram.