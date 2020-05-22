So Ryan Murphy wants to rejoice with Ben Platt

David Fisher for Shutterstock, Erik Pendzich for Shutterstock
Glee 2.0? Ryan Murphy He has some ideas on remaking his Emmy-winning Fox series.
On Instagram, Murphy, who co-created the Fox music series with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, reflected what the hell Joy Pilot would be seen today with some of the best talents on stage and screen that are now in his orbit. Joy protagonist Ben platt and Beanie Feldstein? It's in Murphy's mind.
"Imagine it is 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew read Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (I think Ben and Beanie were in high school … and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?), "Murphy wrote on Instagram.
"If I had access to that talent, here is the new driver: Lea and Ben are enemies fighting for the heart and soul of the Glee Club. Ben is also on the soccer team, and sleeps with the whole school and is McKinley's heartbreaker. Beanie is their mutual and torn best friend, "Murphy mused. "Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins the Glee Club, and becomes the main soloist and ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS PILOT. Maybe I will? "
Feldstein will star as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the next season of Murphy's FX anthology series that recounts the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and her adventure with Monica Lewinsky. Lewinsky is on board as a producer. The cast also includes Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Clive Owen, Betty gilpin, Billy Eichner, Margo Martindale and Anthony Green.
Platt stars The politician, the second season opens on June 19 and also stars Judith Light, Bette Midler and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Joy he ran for six seasons on Fox and starred in several people, including Michele, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer and Darren Criss.
