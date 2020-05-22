SJ companies struggle to bring back laid-off workers back as COVID-19 is doing more about unemployment – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – The closure of the COVID-19 pandemic caused employers to cut 2.3 million jobs on the payroll, the largest month-long job loss ever recorded in California. A quarter of state workers could be unemployed, a rate similar to the levels during the Great Depression,

But not all people who have lost their jobs want to go back to work, and not just because of health and safety problems. Some people actually earn more money by staying home from unemployment than they would if they still had their job.

"So far it is wonderful because they are giving me a lot of income, more than I would say if I were working right now," said Natalie Matheson, who lost her job as a hostess at a hotel restaurant last March.

She qualified for state unemployment, which pays $ 200 a week. Then came the federal stimulus bill that brings another $ 600 a week on top of that.

"It's like $ 800 a week, which is incredible," said Matheson. "I'm making a decent amount for unemployment. So I thought, should I go back to work? It's worth it."

Restaurants trying to reopen find it difficult to rehire their former workers.

"The hardest part is getting employees to come back because they are making more money from unemployment," said Christopher Kohler of the Old Wagon Saloon in San Jose.

Kohler said the restaurant pays workers the minimum wage plus tips, but without table service, workers don't receive tips.

"Basically, anyone in California who makes less than $ 43,000 or $ 44,000 a year is raising more on unemployment insurance," said Michael Bernick, employment attorney and former head of the California Department of Employment Development.

He says workers can enjoy the benefits – that is, until their old jobs are returned to them. But due to the pandemic, there is a new twist that has to do with security.

"If workers are called in a safe environment, they are required to return," says Bernick.

But what is safe? For Natalie, it is not her old job. Not yet.

"I think I'm going to be unemployed right now because I don't feel comfortable going back to work." I live with my dad and he is older, so I would hate for something to happen, "he said.

Federal unemployment payments are slated to end in July, but Democrats in Congress are pushing a bill to extend the payments until the end of the year.