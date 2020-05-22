SF Police Commissioners support ballot measure to increase foot patrols – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco police commissioners joined City Supervisors Matt Haney and Shamann Walton on Friday to show their support for the supervisors measure for the November 2020 vote, which seeks increase police patrols throughout the city.

Haney first introduced the statute amendment during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting, creating a neighborhood security unit within each police district, focused on community engagement and deploying officers on foot while encouraging them to interact. with community members.

The measure would also require the police commission to hold at least one public hearing annually to consider policies or strategies regarding community policing and foot patrols.

"Fundamentally, it's about keeping residents and communities safe," Haney said during a press conference on Friday.

“Residents tell us over and over that what they want are police officers they know; who can be easily accessed; working with them and those who know them, "he said.

According to Haney, the current police patrols in the city center are inconsistent and inadequate.

"We don't have any laws on the books right now that require foot patrols," Walton said. “One of the things we know from other studies of what happens to foot patrol officers, not only do they build long-term, lasting relationships with the community and people are safer, but it also does a lot for prevention. When people meet their officers and spend time together, it really does a lot to deter crime. "

In addition to creating the Neighborhood Security Unit, the measure will also require the Police Commission to create a Strategic Map of the foot patrol, will require the Police Department to report twice a year on the data of the foot patrol, and will require officers within security units to receive training to serve diverse populations

Police Commissioner Cindy Elias, John Hamasaki and Dion-Jay Brookter support the measure.

"We are making a lot of progress in the department and in the city to overcome a history in which we have not paid enough attention to our communities, our neighborhoods, our district, our small business owners, our residents, people who need to see officers in the streets, in the communities, building relationships, "said Hamasaki.

