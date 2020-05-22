Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy asks fans to reconsider why they should wear masks

Schitt Creek Star Dan Levy is urging his fans to rethink his reasoning behind wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor took to Instagram this week with a passionate plea for his 1.8 million followers, telling those who oppose wearing a mask that they should consider changing their way of thinking about the act.

Levy urged dissidents in the masks not to think of wearing a mask as an "infringement on their freedom." Instead, the 36-year-old asked them to see it as the "simplest and easiest act of kindness you can do in one day."

"I've been watching a lot of viral videos about people who actively don't wear masks because they perceive it to be a violation of their freedom," said Levy. "I guess, in a way, I can understand the frustration of being told what to do, so I would like to propose a recontextualization of all of this."

Levy asked his followers to wear a mask not only for themselves, but also for others who may have autoimmune problems. He explained that people with autoimmune problems who contract the new coronavirus could have "some devastating repercussions."

the Schitt Creek The creator said that if you have the freedom to leave your house, and if you are in good health to go out into the world, you should make wearing a mask your "good deed of the day and do something good for yourself and for other people." "

Levy's sister and Schitt Creek co-star Sarah Levy wrote "Very Good,quot; in the comment section of the post, and Real New York Housewives Star Sonja Morgan showed her support by writing "Thank you Mr. Levy,quot;.

Actress Elizabeth Perkins wrote that as a Type 1 diabetic, she was grateful for Levy's message, Kristin Ritter simply wrote "I love you,quot;, and Mary Steenburgen posted red heart emojis.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started shutting things down in March, the CDC originally did not recommend face masks, saying they should be kept for front-line workers. But in April, they changed their tone and recommended that Americans should cover their faces when they leave home.

Ad

The data is still unclear about the need for masks, and applying any kind of face mask policy would bring immense challenges for law enforcement and lawmakers. The CDC also recently changed its official position on the spread of the virus across surfaces. Earlier this week, they revealed that it is extremely rare for the virus to spread simply by touching surfaces, which is contrary to the organization's original position.



Post views:

4 4