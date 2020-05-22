Santa Ana Police Releases Video of 7-Eleven Stabbing Attack, General Suspects – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Santa Ana police released a security video of a stabbing at a local store on Friday in the hope that someone will recognize the two suspects.

Police said the attack occurred last Sunday in the middle of the afternoon in a 7-Eleven located at the corner of Tustin Avenue and 17th Street.

In the video, a suspect armed with a dark shirt is shown behind the counter arguing with the employee while his accomplice with a backpack watches from the other side of the Plexiglas. The video also captured the audio recording, and at one point the suspect is heard asking his friend to hand him a knife, knocking the employee back into a corner.

"When they back him up, he takes a knife to preserve himself," Cpl said. Anthony Bertagna said. "I understand that he did not use it."

Bertagna said the victim was stabbed after raising his arm. The suspects then fled the scene.

During the test, a customer enters the store and the employee is heard asking if they can call the police.

"She told him she didn't have a phone and she left," said Bertagna. "After they stabbed him, someone asked for help. If you had a phone, you would have hoped you would have called. "

The employee was said to be fine, but the police were still searching for the suspects.

