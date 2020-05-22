San Francisco to reopen modified summer camps and programs on June 15 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday that the city's summer camps and programs would reopen June 15 with some modifications that would limit capacity and certain activities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. .

The announcement brings some relief to parents of children who have been homeschooled during the last two months of the refugee order and are facing a summer recess without the activities that camps and programs provide children in terms of seasonal child care.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health issued a revised health order for summer camps and programs on Friday that is consistent with state guidelines. Under the new order, San Francisco summer camps and programs may open this summer for children and youth ages 6 to 17. The camps and programs are open to all children and youth in San Francisco.

Summer camps and programs should prioritize spaces for the children of people who work in businesses and organizations that can operate under the Health Order, including children and youth of parents who work remotely for a permitted business. Camps and programs should also prioritize children and youth who need it most, including low-income youth and those who are among the most vulnerable populations.

In addition to allowing summer camps and programs to open on June 15, the revised order clarifies that child care programs may continue to operate or reopen. City emergency care for children ages zero to five will continue to operate and will resume regular child care programming after June 1. The San Francisco Health Officer will continually review if modifications to the Order are needed.

"We have worked hard to create a safe environment for children to be children this summer," Mayor Breed said in a press release. “Children need to be able to go out and have fun while their parents know they are safe. While summer camps and programs will look different this year than in the past, it will provide some parents with relief and give their children the opportunity to play and spend time with other children their age. "

The new order applies to public and private camps and summer programs and includes security measures such as temperature controls and improved cleanliness. San Francisco will allow summer camps and programs serving children to begin operating from June 15 to August 17. Individual summer sessions are required to last a minimum of three weeks in duration to minimize child mixing. Camps and programs can choose to run a session of more than three weeks. Summer camps and programs will serve different groups of up to 12 program participants with the same group of children and staff.

The San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department will operate three separate camp sessions this summer, from June 15 to July 2, from July 6 to 24, and from July 27 to August 14. Summer programs funded by the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) may provide programming from June 15 to August 17.

"Summer is a magical time for children and we are delighted that the joy can continue this summer," said San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "We deeply appreciate the mayor's leadership and commitment to ensuring that the children of our city have safe, fun, and healthy ways to get out and play."

"Our long-awaited summer is here," said Maria Su, Executive Director of DCYF. "We are deeply committed to ensuring that children and youth, particularly those from working, low-income families, have enriching, safe and fun activities to participate in this summer."

The summer camps and program will replace the Emergency Child and Youth Care program operated by the San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department, DCYF and community organizations, which will end on June 5. A transition time is needed between the end of the Emergency Child and Youth Care program and the start of summer camps and programs to ensure that staff are adequately trained and facilities are cleaned so that camps can operate safely. healthy and safe way.