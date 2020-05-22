San Francisco nurse shares shocking photos of body devastated by severe COVID-19 battle – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A San Francisco nurse, recovering from an episode of COVID-19, has taken to social media and posted shocking images of what a severe battle with the disease can do to your body, no matter how be healthy.

Mike Schultz said he contracted the virus sometime in early March, probably at a party in Florida, according to CNN. A few days later, Schultz flew to Boston to see her boyfriend and began showing symptoms.

March 17thSchultz had a fever that rose to 103 and began to have trouble breathing. He was hospitalized and placed on a respirator for four and a half weeks. During that time, he lost 50 pounds.

Schultz shared before and after photos on social media of what the virus did to his body.

"I didn't even recognize myself," said Schultz. "And they had shaved my beard because they needed to have a tracheostomy. And obviously, the weight loss, I cried when I looked in the mirror."

Schultz just turned 44 and had no underlying health problems. He says he is slowly regaining his strength, but he still needs plenty of breaks.