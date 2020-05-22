San Francisco Custodian Testifies Before Senate About Job Safety During Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A San Francisco trustee testified remotely before a Senate subcommittee hearing Thursday about the impact of the coronavirus on essential workers.

Marcos Aranda told the committee that custodians spend entire shifts cleaning high-risk surfaces, so they can be safe for everyone else. Your only protection: latex gloves and a dust mask.

Aranda said it was not enough to protect one of his coworkers, who recently caught the virus.

"I stayed home 2 days later, but then I had to go back to work," Aranda recalled. "Janitors don't have the option to work from home, and many janitors don't have sick leave. If they stay home, they don't get paid."

"Now when I go to work, I am not only concerned about my own health, but also about the health of my family," he continued. "My wife and I live with our six children, my mother, my sister, and their two children."

No one in Aranda's family has fallen ill, but they are suffering financially. Aranda said he is supporting them all with a paycheck, after his wife was fired in March.

%MINIFYHTMLd0ac59c5f074353534ede696588ae80a14% %MINIFYHTMLd0ac59c5f074353534ede696588ae80a14%

Aranda and the others who testified Thursday are asking for more money for essential workers during the pandemic, along with paid sick days and access to PPE.