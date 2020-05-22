Salvation Army reopens Friday at Pasadena Thrift Store – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf0da51b70005cefd608f7957a8d2a6c513% %MINIFYHTMLf0da51b70005cefd608f7957a8d2a6c513%

– The Salvation Army reopened its Pasadena thrift store to customers on Friday, and several more across the southern United States are expected to do the same in the coming weeks.

Family Thrift Store, located at 56 W. Del Mar Blvd., is the first of 12 Salvation Army stores in the region to begin accepting donations and shoppers.

Ricardo Reitzell was one of the first people in line at 10 a.m., although he said he was not looking for anything in particular.

"I am looking to get out of the house, it is good to have a store that is finally open," said Reitzell.

Because it is considered an essential business, the Salvation Army did not have to close its stores, but did so anyway in March to keep employees and customers safe.

"Communities are much more responsible for wearing masks, social distancing," Salvation Army Maj. Henry Graciani told CBSLA on Friday about the nonprofit's decision to reopen.

RELATED: Manhattan Beach Seeks to Reopen Small Retailers Entirely for Memorial Day Weekend: "Huge Losses, Crushing Debt,quot;

RELATED: "A Very Happy Day,quot;: Ventura County Restaurants, Fast-Track Retail Stores for Reopening

The number of clients allowed will be limited and everyone must wear masks.

Some Salvation Army stores in Arizona reopened last week. The employees who work there have been sharing information with those in Pasadena on how to handle crowds and keep everything sanitized.

Employees hope that customers will feel comfortable coming back, because thrift store sales fund the Salvation Army's work in the community, work that has become even more vital during the pandemic.

"We have intensified our services, we have many more food boxes that we are providing, rental assistance, other types of social services," said Graciani.

https://twitter.com/tina_patel/status/1263881084103581697