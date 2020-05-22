Ryan Murphy envisioned a reboot of "Glee,quot; with Lea Michele, Beanie Feldstein, and Ben Platt

Mr. Murphy, make this happen, please. I bet you.
Earlier today, the illustrious Ryan Murphy posted a photo of the Joy poster to your IG grid. For a moment, I thought it was going to be his announcement of a Joy restart … which is not, but it's not far!
Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt, and Beanie Feldstein (I think Ben and Beanie were in high school … and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween? ) If I had access to that talent, here is the new pilot: Lea and Ben are enemies fighting for the heart and soul of the Glee Club. Ben is also on the soccer team, and sleeps with the entire school and is McKinley's heartthrob. Beanie is their mutual best friend and she is torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins the Glee Club, and becomes the main soloist and ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO DO THIS ON PILOT. Maybe I will?
I'm not the only one who is excited about this! Famous fans of Joy came out en masse to ask Ryan for a slice of that potential reboot cake:
Now IDK on all of you, but this is a reboot where I would be 100% inactive!
