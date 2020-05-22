Ryan Murphy envisioned a reboot of "Glee,quot; with Lea Michele, Beanie Feldstein, and Ben Platt

Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt, and Beanie Feldstein (I think Ben and Beanie were in high school … and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween? ) If I had access to that talent, here is the new pilot: Lea and Ben are enemies fighting for the heart and soul of the Glee Club. Ben is also on the soccer team, and sleeps with the entire school and is McKinley's heartthrob. Beanie is their mutual best friend and she is torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins the Glee Club, and becomes the main soloist and ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO DO THIS ON PILOT. Maybe I will?