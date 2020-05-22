Russia claims its new radar can track hypersonic missiles – Upnews Info

Russia's main defense export agency Rosoboronexport has started promoting its new radar for protection against modern hypersonic missiles.

"Today Rosoboronexport is launching on the market the latest radar station capable of effectively detecting a wide range of advanced and future aerial objects, including hypersonic targets," said the company's press office, Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of Rosoboronexport.

"In developing the export version of the radar, the growing role of air defense systems in providing security for states was taken into account, as well as the needs of foreign clients in expanding the reconnaissance capabilities of their air defense units, "he said.

Rosoboronexport expects a great demand for the new station in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and North Africa.

The new radar's antenna is reportedly sensitive enough to detect targets flying at 8,000 km / h (almost 5,000 mph) and at a distance of up to 450 km (280 miles). After detection, it exchanges radar information with C4I systems. It works in interference conditions and performs direction search for active noise interference, Rosoboronexport said.

"In a real-time mode, you can simultaneously track no less than 1,000 objects and recognize 8 classes of targets, including the selection of anti-radar missiles and warn your own combat team of the danger of elimination, among other things, by high precision guided ammunition and missiles The 59N6-TE radar also includes equipment for the reconnaissance of aerial targets detected in the international radar reconnaissance systems Mk-XA and ATC RBS, "the company said.