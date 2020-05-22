Ruby Rose meets with the co-star of & # 39; Batwoman & # 39; to face Shakespeare

The CW

The former protagonist of & # 39; Batwoman & # 39; will face a classic by William Shakespeare & # 39; Twelfth Night & # 39; with former co-star Nicole Kang for charity after her departure from the DC series.

Ruby pink is recovering from it "Batwoman"bomb when facing William Shakespeare.

The Australian actress has announced her first project after her departure from the television superhero show "Batwoman," and airs on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Ruby will lead the cast of a live reading of "Twelfth night"as part of the Acting For a Cause series to benefit the Entertainment Industry Foundation and relief COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

Rose will play the main role of Viola, along with the model and actor. Brandon Thomas Lee like Duke Orsino and {t = Never Have I Ever] " Maitreyi Ramakrishnan like Olivia

Her co-star in "Batwoman" Nicole Kang will play Maria.

The event will air live from 5 p.m. ET here today: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSaMwiDY_ojee-0dU2t4JmQ.

Earlier this week, Rose revealed that he was pulling away from "Batwoman" after just one season, stating, "I am more than grateful for Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechterand Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have created so beautifully … Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I'm really thankful ".

Series co-creator Berlanti has assured fans that the show will continue with another actress such as Kate Kane and her alter ego to fight crime.