Roof collapses in North Texas preschool with kids, staff inside – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Part of the roof of a preschool at the Trophy Club collapsed, and authorities said there were children and staff inside at the time.

The Trophy Club Fire Department said there were about 20 people inside during the collapse at Xplor Preschool & School Age Care, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the collapse is not known at this time. Authorities said no fires or water leaks were reported.

"You expect the call to come in very bad weather … beautiful day, there is not much wind at the time and receiving the call for a collapse is very, very surprising," said Trophy Club Fire Chief J. Taylor.

The view from Chopper 11 shows that about half of the roof collapsed.

The fire chief said there was an open game room just below the site of the collapse.