Rob Gronkowski remembers Tom Brady crying over his NFL reunion

Tom brady done Rob Gronkowski an offer you could not reject.

During your virtual visit to The Late Late Show On Thursday, the famous tight end revealed that the former New England Patriots quarterback was eager for him to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Curious to know how the conversation went, host James Corden He asked how Brady launched the idea at him.

"He went through his entire process," explained Gronkowski. "He did what he had to do and then I called him up and said, 'Oh, Tampa Bay, baby.' He was like, 'How's the weather down there?' It's like, 'Oh, it's great. It's fantastic & # 39; ".

"And then I thought,‘ Oh man. You know, Tom, I've been thinking about football a little bit. " I'm just kidding him and he's like … I can tell he's getting all this excitement, "he continued." And then I say, ‘Oh, my mom lives there, too, about an hour away, you know. It would be great to have a new opportunity. "