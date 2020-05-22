Rob Gronkowski remembers Tom Brady crying over his NFL reunion

Tom brady done Rob Gronkowski an offer you could not reject.
During your virtual visit to The Late Late Show On Thursday, the famous tight end revealed that the former New England Patriots quarterback was eager for him to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Curious to know how the conversation went, host James Corden He asked how Brady launched the idea at him.
"He went through his entire process," explained Gronkowski. "He did what he had to do and then I called him up and said, 'Oh, Tampa Bay, baby.' He was like, 'How's the weather down there?' It's like, 'Oh, it's great. It's fantastic & # 39; ".
"And then I thought,‘ Oh man. You know, Tom, I've been thinking about football a little bit. " I'm just kidding him and he's like … I can tell he's getting all this excitement, "he continued." And then I say, ‘Oh, my mom lives there, too, about an hour away, you know. It would be great to have a new opportunity. "
Excited to hear that his former teammate was on board, Gronkowski said that Brady couldn't contain his excitement. "And all of a sudden, he just yells on the phone," Rob, I just want you to come back and play with me! "He remembered." And I thought, ‘Well, it's okay. It's okay. I'll be back then, Tom. No problem ".
Gronkowski added: "I was crying like," Oh my gosh. Just please come back. "And I was like, 'Wow, did you miss me so much? I had to go back'."
Last month, it emerged that the dynamic duo would meet once again for the 2020-2021 NFL season. Eager to share the field with Gronkowski again, Brady took to Instagram, and wrote, "Time to run again, Gronky!"
Maddie Meyer for Getty Images
Weeks earlier, Brady had announced he was leaving the Patriots, thanking the coach. Bill Belichick and the entire organization for their 20-year career in their statement. "Although my soccer trip will take place elsewhere, I appreciate all that we have accomplished and am grateful for our incredible accomplishments on the TEAM," said Brady. "I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to meet them all and to have the memories that we have created together."
Before his plans to meet were official, Gronkowski did his best to avoid rumors that he was coming out of retirement, recounting Watch what happens live host Andy Cohen"Andy, do you want to know what a great man is? The day I retired, within 24 hours, there were already rumors that I was going to leave retirement. I feel good right now. I am happy where I am and never you know. I'm not quite done. I like to be in shape. "
%MINIFYHTML971e7db8634f26b4dad6ba24abeaa43714%