Rifle Paper Co. is the most feminine store I have ever seen and yet it is so pretty that I can't look the other way, well everything is 30% off.

30% discount on the entire site The | Paper Co Rifle | Use code COOL

The first time I saw Rifle Paper Co. when they made a collaboration with Keds. I had no idea there was a whole store like that. Their like a flower bomb it was out of everything you can have. But there is something incredibly surprising.soft and pretty pretty about these designs. For him the next few days are giving you 30% off all site With the code COOL.

The more I look at these things, the more I like them. I'm a fool for nice stationery and full disclosure I thought that's all this company did. I was wrong. The pet line is really nice and would allow the dog to rock one of their handkerchiefs. They even teamed up with Corkcicle to make funniest wine time. Anything you can think of is here and it's charming in that.

Free shipping on all orders over $ 50 and this code is good Until May 26th.