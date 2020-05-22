Review of & # 39; Undertaker: The Last Ride, Episode 3 & # 39;: chasing the ghosts of wrestling past

The Undertaker could have had their last ride after their 3-minute squash match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34. For the most part, fans were happy with their redemption after the WrestleMania debacle against Roman Reigns a year earlier.

But it wasn't. Not because the game was not entertaining, but because he felt that he had not left everything in the ring.

MORE: Review of & # 39; Undertaker: The Last Ride, Chapter 2 & # 39 ;: & # 39; If I had to (retire) I could. It's just a matter of whether I want to. "

As we all know by now, this would not be The Undertaker's last trip.

And it's during the third episode of the WWE docuseries that both he and the viewer realize that the terrible truth about Mark William Calaway is that he will continue to walk through the cemetery chasing the ghosts of wrestling past.

And it is a rather dangerous path that is not very forgiving, as we see in this installment.

Picking up straight after Undertaker's victory at WrestleMania 34, it's obvious that this is not the ending he envisioned. Despite all the praise from his fans and family, Taker's biggest conclusion is that it was the best he felt in years and that he can do it again.

And again.

He is chasing a halt, and this is a chapter that gives an insight into a man who finally recognizes what he is looking for and how difficult it is to accomplish the feat. After WrestleMania 34, he's back three weeks later against Rusev in the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event. Feeling good, he dips his toe in the water again in a bout, ironically announced as "Last Time Ever,quot; against Triple H at Super Show-Down in Australia, which sets the end of this episode with a tag match in the that he teams up with his brother brother Kane against Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

Meanwhile, wrestlers who have drifted away from the sport see exactly what's happening even when Undertaker doesn't.

"It was like a bad comedy movie," says Triple H when discussing the debacle known as the D-Generation X vs. Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel in 2018. It was a match that was supposed to be a comfortable exercise between four men who have spent decades together. Instead, Kane's group, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker learned that Father's Time is undefeated. From Triple H's torn chest muscle to the fall of Kane's mask, it really was a bad comedy movie.

Unfortunately, only one of them had something to prove and was not kidding.

"If that match went as planned, that would have been enough for me," says Undertaker.

But that has become the crux of The Last Ride because nothing goes as planned. Roman Reigns' match made him realize he no longer had it, and his WrestleMania match with John Cena led him to a false reality that he did have it if he worked hard enough.

Chapter 3 is a man who fights both worlds and tries to find a happy medium.

Comparisons to "The Last Dance,quot; are fair, but there are some surprising differences. When Michael Jordan was still in full swing and running with a team that knew this was the end of the road, Undertaker doesn't have that sense of security. He never knows where the end is, only that it is near.

"I am so envious of Shawn (Michaels) and his ability to get away and get it over with," says Undertaker during an excellent sequence that chronicles the journeys of him, Triple H and Shawn Michaels over the years. From the original Hell in a Cell game between Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, their WrestleMania singles matches culminating in a phenomenal Hell in a Cell game at WrestleMania 28 in 2012 (which should have been the end) and now this parody of Crown Jewel, the documentary tells an excellent story of things that circle.

"I hope I have that clarity to know when that is," he says.

He does not do it.

And this episode sets the table for what's about to happen in the next chapter, which was a real blow to reality for the old Deadman.