Reporter Opposes White House Claim About Churches – Up News Info

After Donald Trump characterized houses of worship as "essential services" and asked governors to open them "at this time," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany faced questions from reporters about what the president's authority was to compel state officials to do so.

A journalist asked him, "If a governor doesn't allow it, does the White House support churches that defy these executive orders?"

"The President has been very clear. He wants to see the churches reopen according to these guidelines. "

"The answer is yes?" asked the journalist.

She replied, "I gave you an answer and the President would like to do it according to CDC guidelines."

He then pressured her on what provision of federal law would allow the president to override a governor on the issue.

She replied, "The President will strongly encourage each Governor to allow their churches to reopen, and boy, is it interesting to be in a room that desperately wants to see these churches and places of worship remain closed."

Then, White House Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason objected to her comment.

"I object to that," he said. "I'm going to church. I'm dying to go back to church. The question we're asking him and we would have liked to have asked the President and Dr. (Deborah) Birks is: is it safe? If it's not safe, is it the president trying to encourage that or do you agree with Dr. Birks that people should wait?

McEnany replied, "Jeff, it is safe to reopen your churches and you do so according to the guidelines detailed here in great detail," which outlines some of the provisions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.