Recall that the coronavirus remains a mystery.

The strange thing about reporting the coronavirus is that non-experts are extremely confident in its predictions, while epidemiologists keep telling me that they really don't know much.

"This is a new virus, new to humanity, and no one knows what will happen," said Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at UCLA.

Part of that epidemiological humility should seep into public discourse.

Some conservatives scoffed that the coronavirus was like the flu, which was completely wrong. Some liberals foresaw a disastrous outbreak when Jerry Falwell Jr. kept Liberty University open this spring, and that never happened. Viruses are complicated.

It's been more than three weeks since Georgia began reopening, and there hasn't been a sudden spike in infections across the state that many feared. That is a good sign to reopen. But it's early, and in part because people in Georgia are still distancing themselves to some degree.

Texas opened up and lately has reported an increase in new infections, which is bad news. But that's in part because Texas increased testing, and if you do more testing, you'll find more infections.

We know that social distancing works, for China, Italy, Spain, Iran and New York, they were all badly affected and finally put down horrible outbreaks by imposing severe restrictions. The governors of Washington and California acted early and avoided catastrophic outbreaks. A study published in Health Affairs found that government restrictions collectively prevented some 35 million infections in the United States in late April; If that's true, those restrictions also saved a huge number of lives.

However, the same study found that closing schools was not very helpful, and we have not yet discovered the optimal level of restrictions to stifle the spread of the virus without stifling citizens' daily routines.

That's not surprising, says Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, because we haven't yet discovered the 1918 pandemic. "In 1918, why did the spring wave disappear and then why did it return in the fall?" Osterholm asked. "We do not know,quot;.

Epidemiology is full of puzzles. In 2003, the World Health Organization feared that SARS would return in a devastating wave that fall, but was instead extinguished. In 2009, experts feared that H1N1 flu was a lion, but it turned out to be a kitten. Random luck shapes the results along with biology; some officials took reckless risks this year and got away with it, but that doesn't make actions prudent

"You must be very humble with these viruses," said Osterholm. "I know less about viruses than I did 10 years ago."

In the spirit of that humility, let me pass on some advice from public health experts.

First don't pass out each vaccine announcement. Remember that even when we get a vaccine that is safe and effective, we will have to manufacture it on a large scale, especially if each person requires more than one dose, and that will be a monumental task. Even if we make enough vaccine, we may be stopped by a lack of syringes, needles, and glass vials.

"It could take up to two years to produce enough vials for the vaccine needs of the United States," Rick Bright wrote in his whistleblower complaint regarding his removal as a senior official in response to the pandemic.

Second, collect more data. In many places in America, it appears that there are virtually no coronaviruses, so those locations could probably safely reopen almost everything, if we could identify them and if we had rigorous surveillance so we could be ready to stop an outbreak the moment it started.

However, most counties do not yet have a coronavirus testing site, and in some places the public is not using the testing capacity we have. So we should increase the wastewater tests for the coronavirus. Wastewater often tests positive before human cases appear, thus offering a critical early detection system. If Pakistan can conduct virus tests for its sewage to detect polio, the United States may introduce sewage tests for coronavirus.

Third, cautiously open some schools. Not everyone agrees with this, but there is some research and some practical evidence from the experience of Denmark, Australia and Taiwan that schools can open up without adding much risk.

Meanwhile, the cost of keeping schools closed, especially for disadvantaged children and working parents, is enormous.

Fourth, be relentlessly empirical.. There is increasing evidence that outdoor broadcasting is rare, so we should be more prepared to open parks and beaches. On the other hand, meat packing plants, prisons, and nursing homes have been particularly lethal, so they deserve much more care and supervision.

I find an abyss in the perceptions between experts and non-experts. Many Americans believe that we are now coming out of the pandemic and that, as President Donald Trump says, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, many epidemiologists, while acknowledging how little they know, are deeply concerned about a great second wave this fall, more brutal than anything we have experienced so far.

That mix of humility and apprehension seems to be the best guide as we design politics to survive a plague. Hope for the best as you prepare for the worst.

Nicholas Kristof has been a columnist for The New York Times since 2001. He grew up on a farm in Oregon, graduated from Harvard, studied law at Oxford University as Rhodes Scholar, and then studied Arabic in Cairo. He was a longtime foreign correspondent for The New York Times and speaks several languages.

