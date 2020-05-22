Quavo celebrates high school graduation with new song & # 39; Need It & # 39;

WENN

Before pursuing his music career, the Migos rapper was a soccer star at Berkmar High School for almost 10 years, but he decided to drop out of school just a few months before his graduation.

Quavo finally he is a proud high school graduate. the Migos The member, who previously chose his musical dreams over academic ones, went to his Instagram account on Thursday, May 21 to share with his followers that he had earned his high school diploma.

Along with a set of high school graduation photos, the 29-year-old Grammy winner bragged about his new achievement. "I can finally say that I graduated from the CUARANTINE 2020 high school class," so he captioned the images. "What college should I go to?"

As a musician, there is no better way to celebrate your graduation than with the release of a new song. "And to celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY," Huncho announced, referring to his new song "Need It" with his Migos teammates. Make up for and Take off as much as YoungBoy never broke again also known as NBA YoungBoy.

Other hip-hop stars flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. 2 Chainz wrote: "Congratulations cho", while Lil yachty He said: "Happy for you, brother, congratulations." Quality Control Music CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas also stepped in, leaving an emoji trophy.

His post apparently motivated the rapper Smokepurpp, who commented: "Congratulations. I have to do the same". As for the comedian Amanda Seales, she said: "This made me so happy that I can't even bear it. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Hmm!

Fans also praised Quavo for it, as one of them noted, "Beautiful example he is setting for young people who follow him and believe in YOU." Another fan praised, "Congratulations, respect, that influence helps spread, how important it is to get that diploma or GED, blessing! Knowledge is power!"