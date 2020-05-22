Priyanka Chopra Jonas on why people think she bled Tinka Tinka

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is quarantining the United States with her husband / singer Nick Jonas, shared a video clip of Karam's song Tinka Tinka (2005) on Instagram. The movie also starred John Abraham and Shiney Ahuja. Priyanka revealed that fans used to believe that she sang Tinka Tinka. However, the actress revealed that she was sung by one of her favorite singers, Alisha Chinai. The singer's performance was perfectly suited to Priyanka.

She wrote: "‘ Tinka Tinka "is a song from one of my previous Karam (Deed) movies. It was launched in 2005. For those who don't know, Hindi movies use replay singers for most actors and I have been fortunate to have some amazing singers lend their voices to my movies over the years.. But when this song was released, most thought it was me … But actually it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial … Thanks Alisha! … so this Thursday … #TBT @sanjayfgupta @thejohnabraham ". (sic)









Priyanka was last seen in The sky is pink with Farhan Akhtar, directed by Shonali Bose.