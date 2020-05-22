Princess Love files for full custody and wants Ray J to pay child support for her 2 children

Not long ago, we reported that Princess Love had officially filed for Ray J's divorce and now it appears that she is seeking full custody of her two children.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Princess Love is seeking full legal and physical custody of her babies, Melody, 2, and Epik, 4 months.

Princess is asking the court to allow Ray J to visit her children, and is likely to establish some kind of custody agreement.

Princess is also asking a judge to compel Ray J to pay child support and wants the court to order that he does not have to support Ray in any way.

Princess is also seeking legal custody. That parental right normally includes educational and medical decision-making for children.

According to The Blast, it is generally a sign in Hollywood that the breakup is not a good one, and she doesn't want him to have anything to say about important decisions in children's lives.

Princess also says in legal documents that the amount of money to be divided between the couple is "to be determined,quot;, which generally indicates that the previous couple has to divide some marital property.

Ray J had no immediate comment on the filing and it is unclear whether he plans to fight his custody request.

Unfortunately, it seemed like the princess's move to divorce Ray J was a long time coming. The incidents that led to the birth of her son showed that their relationship was in jeopardy.

Princess even went to live before her baby was born to say she wanted a divorce after he allegedly left her stranded in Las Vegas while she was pregnant, so this may not come as a surprise to those who have been having tea.

Regardless of whether the two of you figure things out or proceed with the presentation, we hope that you can keep things baby-friendly. We will keep you informed!

